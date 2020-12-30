Breaking : Mohammad Azharuddin’s car met an accident in Rajasthan

-
Ranthambore,30/12: Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s car has met an accident. Azharuddin narrowly survives in this accident. According to the information, this incident happened near the Surwal police station on the Lalsot Kota Mega Highway.
Former captain Mohammad Azharuddin was coming to Ranthambore with his family when this accident happened.
The person coming with Azharuddin suffered a minor injury. After this, Mohammad Azharuddin was taken to the hotel by another vehicle.