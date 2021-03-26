Breaking News: President Ramnath Kovind Admitted to Hospital!

-
New Delhi, 26/3: President Ram Nath Kovind was admitted to a hospital in Delhi on Friday after he reportedly experienced chest discomfort. His condition is stated to be stable.
“President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind visited Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-ups and is under observation. His condition is stable,” a medical bulletin by Army R&R Hospital said.