England wins the Toss and Elected to Bowl. Rishabh Pant comes in place of Shreyas Iyer

-
World
126,170,473
WorldConfirmed: 126,170,473Active: 21,608,190Recovered: 101,793,069Death: 2,769,214
-
USA
30,774,033
USAConfirmed: 30,774,033Active: 7,018,080Recovered: 23,196,209Death: 559,744
-
Brazil
12,324,765
BrazilConfirmed: 12,324,765Active: 1,248,490Recovered: 10,772,549Death: 303,726
-
India
11,846,652
IndiaConfirmed: 11,846,652Active: 421,032Recovered: 11,264,637Death: 160,983
-
Russia
4,501,859
RussiaConfirmed: 4,501,859Active: 284,681Recovered: 4,120,161Death: 97,017
-
UK
4,319,128
UKConfirmed: 4,319,128Active: 444,641Recovered: 3,748,042Death: 126,445
-
Italy
3,464,543
ItalyConfirmed: 3,464,543Active: 562,856Recovered: 2,794,888Death: 106,799
-
Turkey
3,120,013
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,120,013Active: 188,565Recovered: 2,900,829Death: 30,619
-
Germany
2,732,130
GermanyConfirmed: 2,732,130Active: 188,414Recovered: 2,467,600Death: 76,116
-
Pakistan
645,356
PakistanConfirmed: 645,356Active: 40,120Recovered: 591,145Death: 14,091
-
China
90,147
ChinaConfirmed: 90,147Active: 163Recovered: 85,348Death: 4,636
Pune, 26/3: Stand-in England Captain Jos Butler has won the toss and elected to bat first in the 2nd ODI against India at Pune. England’s regular Captain Eoin Morgan has left out due to injury. Sam Billings and Mark Wood also misses out. Liam Livingstone makes his debut for England.
Indian has made one forced change, Shreyas Iyer has been left out due to a Shoulder injury and Risabh Pant has come in.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley