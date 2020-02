New Delhi, 10/2: In an important decision, the Supreme Court has upheld the SC, ST amendment act. This act which says the preliminary inquiry is not a must and no prior approval is also required for senior officers to file FIRs in cases of atrocities on SC and ST. The Act also does not provide for anticipatory bail to the accused being charged with SC/ST Act. The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its order passed on March 20, 2018.