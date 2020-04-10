Breaking : Punjab Govt extends Lockdown till May 1

Chandigarh,10/4: Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government has decided to extend the lockdown in the state till May 1. This decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting today and comes at a time when Punjab is seeing a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases that have already crossed the 100-mark in the state.

the government said in a press statement.”The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, to check community spread of the coronavirus pandemic and to prevent overcrowding at the Mandis in the light of the ensuing wheat harvesting/procurement season,”

