Breaking : Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman

Dubai,1/7: After two stints as ICC Chairman, Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC chairman. Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja will temporarily assume the charges of Chairman until a successor is chosen. The process of selection of chairman is expected to be held in the next few weeks.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: “On behalf of the ICC Board and staff and the whole cricket family, I would like to thank Shashank for his leadership and everything he has done for the sport as ICC Chairman. We wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”