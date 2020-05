New Delhi, 4/5: In a major development UPSC has postponed the upcoming Civil Service Preliminary examination. New dates will be declared on May 20. The Civil Service examination is scheduled to be held on May 31 but now it is postponed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 10 lakh people register for the civil services preliminary examination every year. Nearly 1.6 lakh functionaries participate in conducting the exam across 2,500 centers.