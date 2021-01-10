ଭୁଶୁଡ଼ିଲା ପୋଲ , ଜଣେ ମୃତ ୬ ଗୁରୁତର

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଉମରକୋଟ, 10/1: ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁର ଉମରକୋଟ ତାଲାପଦର ଗାଁ ନିକଟରେ ଏକ ଅଭାବନୀୟ ଘଟଣା ଘଟି ଯାଇଛି । ଏକ ନିର୍ମାଣଧୀନ ପୋଲ ଭୁଶୁଡ଼ି ପଡିଛି । ନିର୍ମାଣାଧୀନ ବିଜୁ ସେତୁ ଭୁଶୁଡ଼ି ୬ଶ୍ରମିକ ଗୁରୁତର ଆହତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ସହ ଜଣେ ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି ।
ଗୁରୁତର ଶ୍ରମିକ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ଉମରକୋଟ ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ ସ୍ବାସ୍ଥ୍ୟକେନ୍ଦ୍ରକୁ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତରିତ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
