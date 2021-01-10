ଭୁଶୁଡ଼ିଲା ପୋଲ , ଜଣେ ମୃତ ୬ ଗୁରୁତର

-
World
90,257,743
WorldConfirmed: 90,257,743Active: 23,704,813Recovered: 64,615,172Death: 1,937,758
-
USA
22,712,514
USAConfirmed: 22,712,514Active: 8,935,226Recovered: 13,395,752Death: 381,536
-
India
10,460,179
IndiaConfirmed: 10,460,179Active: 225,019Recovered: 10,084,011Death: 151,149
-
Brazil
8,075,998
BrazilConfirmed: 8,075,998Active: 729,330Recovered: 7,144,011Death: 202,657
-
Russia
3,401,954
RussiaConfirmed: 3,401,954Active: 561,228Recovered: 2,778,889Death: 61,837
-
UK
3,017,409
UKConfirmed: 3,017,409Active: 1,529,574Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 80,868
-
Turkey
2,317,118
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,317,118Active: 104,440Recovered: 2,190,047Death: 22,631
-
Italy
2,257,866
ItalyConfirmed: 2,257,866Active: 572,842Recovered: 1,606,630Death: 78,394
-
Germany
1,919,514
GermanyConfirmed: 1,919,514Active: 352,998Recovered: 1,525,300Death: 41,216
-
Pakistan
502,416
PakistanConfirmed: 502,416Active: 34,803Recovered: 456,969Death: 10,644
-
China
87,433
ChinaConfirmed: 87,433Active: 588Recovered: 82,211Death: 4,634
ଉମରକୋଟ, 10/1: ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁର ଉମରକୋଟ ତାଲାପଦର ଗାଁ ନିକଟରେ ଏକ ଅଭାବନୀୟ ଘଟଣା ଘଟି ଯାଇଛି । ଏକ ନିର୍ମାଣଧୀନ ପୋଲ ଭୁଶୁଡ଼ି ପଡିଛି । ନିର୍ମାଣାଧୀନ ବିଜୁ ସେତୁ ଭୁଶୁଡ଼ି ୬ଶ୍ରମିକ ଗୁରୁତର ଆହତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ସହ ଜଣେ ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି ।
ଗୁରୁତର ଶ୍ରମିକ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ଉମରକୋଟ ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ ସ୍ବାସ୍ଥ୍ୟକେନ୍ଦ୍ରକୁ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତରିତ କରାଯାଇଛି ।