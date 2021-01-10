Want a Glowing Skin? Then use these Ayurvedic Products

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Ayurvedic products have been used in Indian households since forever. It has amazing benefits on the skin too. Ayurveda helps in achieving a young and glowing skin. Here is a list of few Ayurvedic Ingredients which will help you have a Glowing skin:

1.Sandalwood

Sandalwood fights early signs of aging and helps in reducing it. It has anti-bacterial properties and fights pimple and acne-causing bacteria.

2. Neem

Neem is an anti-inflammatory in nature and reduces the redness of pimples. It also fights the blemishes and detoxifies the skin.

3. Saffron

Saffron is said to have anti-aging properties for everlasting youthful skin with natural radiance. The only downside of this ingredient is it’s expensive.

4. Aloe vera

Aloe Vera helps in reducing suntan, allergies, and redness. It also reduces pimple marks and scars.

5. Rosewater

Rosewater acts as a natural toner and helps to maintain the ph balance of the skin. It acts as a brightening agent for the skin.

6. Honey

Honey acts as a natural moisturizer for the skin. It’s also an anti-microbial. Honey is used in many DIY face packs for glowing skin.

7. Turmeric

Turmeric is a superfood, it not only cleanses the skin from the outside but also keeps us healthy from the inside. It also promotes healthy and glowing skin.

 

 

