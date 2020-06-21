BSF Jawans Celebrated International Yoga Day at Koraput

Koraput, 21/6: BSF Jawans in Koraput celebrated the International Yoga Day 2020 as per directives of BSF Head Quarter. In Malkangiri and Koraput district the Officers and Jawans of Border Security Force celebrated 6th International Yoga Day with full of enthusiasm by conducting a series of Yoga sessions in Barracks and outsides in-ground and at individuals homes, keeping in mind the Corona pandemic and the social distancing norms. The theme of 6th International Yoga Day is “Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home”.