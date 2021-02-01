Budget 2021: Find out What got Costlier and What got Cheaper!

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 103,536,623
    World
    Confirmed: 103,536,623
    Active: 26,153,974
    Recovered: 75,144,685
    Death: 2,237,964
  • USA 26,767,229
    USA
    Confirmed: 26,767,229
    Active: 9,911,107
    Recovered: 16,403,843
    Death: 452,279
  • India 10,758,619
    India
    Confirmed: 10,758,619
    Active: 169,208
    Recovered: 10,434,983
    Death: 154,428
  • Brazil 9,204,731
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,204,731
    Active: 953,155
    Recovered: 8,027,042
    Death: 224,534
  • Russia 3,850,439
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,850,439
    Active: 477,253
    Recovered: 3,300,004
    Death: 73,182
  • UK 3,817,176
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,817,176
    Active: 2,037,082
    Recovered: 1,673,936
    Death: 106,158
  • Italy 2,553,032
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,553,032
    Active: 453,968
    Recovered: 2,010,548
    Death: 88,516
  • Turkey 2,477,463
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,477,463
    Active: 89,055
    Recovered: 2,362,415
    Death: 25,993
  • Germany 2,225,659
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,225,659
    Active: 246,182
    Recovered: 1,921,700
    Death: 57,777
  • Pakistan 546,428
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 546,428
    Active: 33,493
    Recovered: 501,252
    Death: 11,683
  • China 89,564
    China
    Confirmed: 89,564
    Active: 1,614
    Recovered: 83,314
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi,1/2: The Union Budget 2021 was presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today in the Parliament. The budget speech that lasted for 1 hour and 50 minutes brought joy to some people but mostly it didn’t live up to the expectations.

Additional customs duty in some of the products have added to the common man’s woes. On the other hand, customs duty on only two products was reduced.

Here’s a list of products which got Costlier

Skimmed milk
Some alcoholic beverages
Soya fibre
Soya protein
Agro-based animal product

Steel
Copper
Clay iron
Catalytic converters/some electrical products
Some automobile spare parts

Footwear
Furniture
Imported medical equipment
Cigarettes
Tobacco products
Wall fans
Kitchenware
Raw sugar

Here’s the products which got cheaper:

Import of newsprint, lightweight coated paper reduced to 5%
Purified terephthalic acid

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.