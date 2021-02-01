Budget 2021: Find out What got Costlier and What got Cheaper!

-
New Delhi,1/2: The Union Budget 2021 was presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today in the Parliament. The budget speech that lasted for 1 hour and 50 minutes brought joy to some people but mostly it didn’t live up to the expectations.
Additional customs duty in some of the products have added to the common man’s woes. On the other hand, customs duty on only two products was reduced.
Here’s a list of products which got Costlier
Skimmed milk
Some alcoholic beverages
Soya fibre
Soya protein
Agro-based animal product
Steel
Copper
Clay iron
Catalytic converters/some electrical products
Some automobile spare parts
Footwear
Furniture
Imported medical equipment
Cigarettes
Tobacco products
Wall fans
Kitchenware
Raw sugar
Here’s the products which got cheaper:
Import of newsprint, lightweight coated paper reduced to 5%
Purified terephthalic acid