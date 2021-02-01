Budget 2021: Find out What got Costlier and What got Cheaper!

New Delhi,1/2: The Union Budget 2021 was presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today in the Parliament. The budget speech that lasted for 1 hour and 50 minutes brought joy to some people but mostly it didn’t live up to the expectations.

Additional customs duty in some of the products have added to the common man’s woes. On the other hand, customs duty on only two products was reduced.

Here’s a list of products which got Costlier

Skimmed milk

Some alcoholic beverages

Soya fibre

Soya protein

Agro-based animal product

Steel

Copper

Clay iron

Catalytic converters/some electrical products

Some automobile spare parts

Footwear

Furniture

Imported medical equipment

Cigarettes

Tobacco products

Wall fans

Kitchenware

Raw sugar

Here’s the products which got cheaper:

Import of newsprint, lightweight coated paper reduced to 5%

Purified terephthalic acid