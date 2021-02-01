NO CHANGE IN TAX SLAB!

-
World
103,538,277
WorldConfirmed: 103,538,277Active: 26,155,547Recovered: 75,144,708Death: 2,238,022
-
USA
26,767,229
USAConfirmed: 26,767,229Active: 9,911,107Recovered: 16,403,843Death: 452,279
-
India
10,758,619
IndiaConfirmed: 10,758,619Active: 169,208Recovered: 10,434,983Death: 154,428
-
Brazil
9,204,731
BrazilConfirmed: 9,204,731Active: 953,155Recovered: 8,027,042Death: 224,534
-
Russia
3,850,439
RussiaConfirmed: 3,850,439Active: 477,253Recovered: 3,300,004Death: 73,182
-
UK
3,817,176
UKConfirmed: 3,817,176Active: 2,037,082Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 106,158
-
Italy
2,553,032
ItalyConfirmed: 2,553,032Active: 453,968Recovered: 2,010,548Death: 88,516
-
Turkey
2,477,463
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,477,463Active: 89,055Recovered: 2,362,415Death: 25,993
-
Germany
2,225,659
GermanyConfirmed: 2,225,659Active: 246,182Recovered: 1,921,700Death: 57,777
-
Pakistan
546,428
PakistanConfirmed: 546,428Active: 33,493Recovered: 501,252Death: 11,683
-
China
89,564
ChinaConfirmed: 89,564Active: 1,614Recovered: 83,314Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 1/2: After battling the pandemic for almost a year, people were expecting a hike in the minimum tax slab. Surprisingly in an underwhelming budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, no change was proposed in the minimum tax slab. The current minimum tax slab is at Rs. 2.5 lakh.
Amidst the disappointment for the common man, there’s some good news for the Senior Citizens aged above 75 years old. They are exempted from filing income tax returns on pension and interest.