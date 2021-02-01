NO CHANGE IN TAX SLAB!

COVID-19 Updates World 103,538,277 World Confirmed: 103,538,277 Active: 26,155,547 Recovered: 75,144,708 Death: 2,238,022

USA 26,767,229 USA Confirmed: 26,767,229 Active: 9,911,107 Recovered: 16,403,843 Death: 452,279

India 10,758,619 India Confirmed: 10,758,619 Active: 169,208 Recovered: 10,434,983 Death: 154,428

Brazil 9,204,731 Brazil Confirmed: 9,204,731 Active: 953,155 Recovered: 8,027,042 Death: 224,534

Russia 3,850,439 Russia Confirmed: 3,850,439 Active: 477,253 Recovered: 3,300,004 Death: 73,182

UK 3,817,176 UK Confirmed: 3,817,176 Active: 2,037,082 Recovered: 1,673,936 Death: 106,158

Italy 2,553,032 Italy Confirmed: 2,553,032 Active: 453,968 Recovered: 2,010,548 Death: 88,516

Turkey 2,477,463 Turkey Confirmed: 2,477,463 Active: 89,055 Recovered: 2,362,415 Death: 25,993

Germany 2,225,659 Germany Confirmed: 2,225,659 Active: 246,182 Recovered: 1,921,700 Death: 57,777

Pakistan 546,428 Pakistan Confirmed: 546,428 Active: 33,493 Recovered: 501,252 Death: 11,683

China 89,564 China Confirmed: 89,564 Active: 1,614 Recovered: 83,314 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 1/2: After battling the pandemic for almost a year, people were expecting a hike in the minimum tax slab. Surprisingly in an underwhelming budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, no change was proposed in the minimum tax slab. The current minimum tax slab is at Rs. 2.5 lakh.

Amidst the disappointment for the common man, there’s some good news for the Senior Citizens aged above 75 years old. They are exempted from filing income tax returns on pension and interest.