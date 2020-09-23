Burj Khalifa welcomes KKR ahead of MI clash, Watch the video

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
World’s tallest building Burj Khalifa lights up to welcome Kolkatta Knight Riders(KKR) ahead of KKR’s opening clash with Mumbai Indians .“Before the fireworks tomorrow, here’s the curtain-raiser! We won’t stop, on our way to the Top with an upwards arrow above thank you @BurjKhalifa for lighting up in #KKR colors. What a welcome to the UAE tonight”: KKR wrote on their Twitter.

