Buttler to miss Rajasthan Royal’s first match

In a major blow to Rajasthan Royals, Star wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler will miss the first match against the Chennai Superkings due to the mandatory quarantine period. Rajasthan to face Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on September 22.

Buttler said in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on Instagram,” I’m unfortunately going to miss the first match for Rajasthan because I’m going to be doing my quarantine period. I’m here with my family, it’s great that the Royals have allowed me to have my family over, so it will be a huge help,”