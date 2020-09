Two historical sites in Agra will reopen from tomorrow. Tourists will be able to see the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort which have been closed since March 17. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials has made all necessary arrangements to reopen these two sites. During this time, COVID-19 guidelines have to be followed. It was the first time since the 17th century that the Taj Mahal remained closed for so many days (188).