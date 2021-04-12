Cabinet decision on lockdown in Maharashtra to be decided, Kejriwal also called important meeting

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 12/4: After the increasing cases of Coronavirus, there seems to be a consensus on the lockdown in Maharashtra and this can be decided in the cabinet meeting to be held today. At the same time, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also called an emergency meeting in view of the increasing cases of infection in the national capital.

After more than 63 thousand new cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra in 24 hours, Uddhav Thackeray government can take a decision on lockdown soon. A meeting of the Maharashtra cabinet is scheduled to take place at 11 am today, in which a decision on lockdown can be taken. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the lockdown can be implemented in Maharashtra after April 14.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
