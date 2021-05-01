Calamity In The State : Rising Covid-19 Cases Breaking Records Every Day
-
Bhubaneswar | 01/05 : The Covid-19 wave in Odisha has led to a spike in cases and deaths and put the healthcare system under sever strain.
New Positive Cases: 10413
In quarantine: 5887
Local contacts: 4526
Where as The District Covid-19 Report Says-
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 392
2. Balasore: 124
3. Bargarh: 511
4. Bhadrak: 201
5. Balangir: 160
6. Boudh: 87
7. Cuttack: 828
8. Deogarh: 103
9. Dhenkanal: 42
10. Gajapati: 156
11. Ganjam: 232
12. Jagatsinghpur: 241
13. Jajpur: 332
14. Jharsuguda: 442
15. Kalahandi: 376
16. Kandhamal: 55
17. Kendrapada: 77
18. Keonjhar: 126
19. Khurda: 1796
20. Koraput: 68
During This Catastrophic situation we appeal our readers to stay in their homes and obey all Covid-19 Guidelines strictly.