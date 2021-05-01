Calamity In The State : Rising Covid-19 Cases Breaking Records Every Day

FeaturedBreaking NewsTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Calamity In The State : Rising Covid-19 Cases Breaking Records Every Day
Calamity In The State : Rising Covid-19 Cases Breaking Records Every Day
0 23
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 152,027,566
    World
    Confirmed: 152,027,566
    Active: 18,920,530
    Recovered: 129,913,075
    Death: 3,193,961
  • USA 33,103,974
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,103,974
    Active: 6,803,777
    Recovered: 25,710,142
    Death: 590,055
  • India 19,164,969
    India
    Confirmed: 19,164,969
    Active: 3,268,710
    Recovered: 15,684,406
    Death: 211,853
  • Brazil 14,665,962
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,665,962
    Active: 1,067,137
    Recovered: 13,194,538
    Death: 404,287
  • Turkey 4,820,591
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,820,591
    Active: 456,563
    Recovered: 4,323,897
    Death: 40,131
  • Russia 4,805,288
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,805,288
    Active: 267,214
    Recovered: 4,427,946
    Death: 110,128
  • UK 4,416,623
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,416,623
    Active: 74,315
    Recovered: 4,214,791
    Death: 127,517
  • Italy 4,022,653
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,022,653
    Active: 436,170
    Recovered: 3,465,676
    Death: 120,807
  • Germany 3,392,232
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,392,232
    Active: 313,490
    Recovered: 2,995,200
    Death: 83,542
  • Pakistan 825,519
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 825,519
    Active: 90,553
    Recovered: 717,009
    Death: 17,957
  • China 90,671
    China
    Confirmed: 90,671
    Active: 325
    Recovered: 85,710
    Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar | 01/05 : The Covid-19 wave in Odisha has led to a spike in cases and deaths and put the healthcare system under sever strain.

New Positive Cases: 10413

In quarantine: 5887

Local contacts: 4526

Where as The District Covid-19 Report Says-

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 392

2. Balasore: 124

3. Bargarh: 511

4. Bhadrak: 201

5. Balangir: 160

6. Boudh: 87

7. Cuttack: 828

8. Deogarh: 103

9. Dhenkanal: 42

10. Gajapati: 156

11. Ganjam: 232

12. Jagatsinghpur: 241

13. Jajpur: 332

14. Jharsuguda: 442

15. Kalahandi: 376

16. Kandhamal: 55

17. Kendrapada: 77

18. Keonjhar: 126

19. Khurda: 1796

20. Koraput: 68

During This Catastrophic situation we appeal our readers to stay in their homes and obey all Covid-19 Guidelines strictly.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.