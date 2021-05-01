Calamity In The State : Rising Covid-19 Cases Breaking Records Every Day

COVID-19 Updates World 152,027,566 World Confirmed: 152,027,566 Active: 18,920,530 Recovered: 129,913,075 Death: 3,193,961

USA 33,103,974 USA Confirmed: 33,103,974 Active: 6,803,777 Recovered: 25,710,142 Death: 590,055

India 19,164,969 India Confirmed: 19,164,969 Active: 3,268,710 Recovered: 15,684,406 Death: 211,853

Brazil 14,665,962 Brazil Confirmed: 14,665,962 Active: 1,067,137 Recovered: 13,194,538 Death: 404,287

Turkey 4,820,591 Turkey Confirmed: 4,820,591 Active: 456,563 Recovered: 4,323,897 Death: 40,131

Russia 4,805,288 Russia Confirmed: 4,805,288 Active: 267,214 Recovered: 4,427,946 Death: 110,128

UK 4,416,623 UK Confirmed: 4,416,623 Active: 74,315 Recovered: 4,214,791 Death: 127,517

Italy 4,022,653 Italy Confirmed: 4,022,653 Active: 436,170 Recovered: 3,465,676 Death: 120,807

Germany 3,392,232 Germany Confirmed: 3,392,232 Active: 313,490 Recovered: 2,995,200 Death: 83,542

Pakistan 825,519 Pakistan Confirmed: 825,519 Active: 90,553 Recovered: 717,009 Death: 17,957

China 90,671 China Confirmed: 90,671 Active: 325 Recovered: 85,710 Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar | 01/05 : The Covid-19 wave in Odisha has led to a spike in cases and deaths and put the healthcare system under sever strain.

New Positive Cases: 10413

In quarantine: 5887

Local contacts: 4526

Where as The District Covid-19 Report Says-

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 392

2. Balasore: 124

3. Bargarh: 511

4. Bhadrak: 201

5. Balangir: 160

6. Boudh: 87

7. Cuttack: 828

8. Deogarh: 103

9. Dhenkanal: 42

10. Gajapati: 156

11. Ganjam: 232

12. Jagatsinghpur: 241

13. Jajpur: 332

14. Jharsuguda: 442

15. Kalahandi: 376

16. Kandhamal: 55

17. Kendrapada: 77

18. Keonjhar: 126

19. Khurda: 1796

20. Koraput: 68

During This Catastrophic situation we appeal our readers to stay in their homes and obey all Covid-19 Guidelines strictly.