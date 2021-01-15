Calls from Landline to Cell Phone is changed forever! Find out Why?

COVID-19 Updates World 93,554,410 World Confirmed: 93,554,410 Active: 24,696,050 Recovered: 66,855,519 Death: 2,002,841

New Delhi, 15/1: According to the new rules, zero has to be prefixed before a call from the landline phone to a mobile phone. The rules will be implemented from 15th January that is today. This will allow telecom service provider companies to create more numbers.

A circular was issued by the Telecom Authority on November 20. The circular stated that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) recommendations to change the way of dialing a mobile number from a landline has been accepted.

With the introduction of this new rule, telecom companies will get an additional 254.4 crore numbers for mobile users. Though the rule will not benefit the customer directly.