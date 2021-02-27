Canada approves AstraZeneca vaccine, will get 500,000 vaccines from India
Canada approved AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, including the version produced by the Serum Institute of India on Friday.
-
World
114,000,595
WorldConfirmed: 114,000,595Active: 21,907,208Recovered: 89,563,794Death: 2,529,593
-
USA
29,136,912
USAConfirmed: 29,136,912Active: 9,079,762Recovered: 19,534,068Death: 523,082
-
India
11,079,979
IndiaConfirmed: 11,079,979Active: 159,558Recovered: 10,763,451Death: 156,970
-
Brazil
10,457,794
BrazilConfirmed: 10,457,794Active: 848,832Recovered: 9,355,974Death: 252,988
-
Russia
4,223,186
RussiaConfirmed: 4,223,186Active: 354,496Recovered: 3,783,386Death: 85,304
-
UK
4,163,085
UKConfirmed: 4,163,085Active: 1,261,501Recovered: 2,779,169Death: 122,415
-
Italy
2,888,923
ItalyConfirmed: 2,888,923Active: 404,664Recovered: 2,387,032Death: 97,227
-
Turkey
2,683,971
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,683,971Active: 98,754Recovered: 2,556,785Death: 28,432
-
Germany
2,436,506
GermanyConfirmed: 2,436,506Active: 122,885Recovered: 2,243,200Death: 70,421
-
Pakistan
578,797
PakistanConfirmed: 578,797Active: 21,554Recovered: 544,406Death: 12,837
-
China
89,887
ChinaConfirmed: 89,887Active: 230Recovered: 85,021Death: 4,636
Ottawa, 27/2: Canada approved AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, including the version produced by the Serum Institute of India on Friday. The country will receive 500,000 doses next week.
Health Canada had previously approved three other vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc with BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. Astrazeneca is the 3rd vaccine that has got approval from Health Canada.
“With Pfizer, Moderna, and now AstraZeneca, Canada will get more than 6.5 million doses before the end of March,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters. “And there will be tens of millions more doses to come between April and June.”
Canada has ordered 20 million doses of the vaccine from AstraZeneca and is due to receive 1.9 million through COVAX.
On Friday, Canada said it had secured an additional 2 million doses through its agreement with Verity Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc and the Serum Institute of India.
Source: Reuters