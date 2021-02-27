Canada approves AstraZeneca vaccine, will get 500,000 vaccines from India

Canada approved AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, including the version produced by the Serum Institute of India on Friday.

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Canada approved AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, including the version produced by the Serum Institute of India on Friday. The country will receive 500,000 doses next week.
Ottawa, 27/2: Canada approved AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, including the version produced by the Serum Institute of India on Friday. The country will receive 500,000 doses next week.

Health Canada had previously approved three other vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc with BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. Astrazeneca is the 3rd vaccine that has got approval from Health Canada.

“With Pfizer, Moderna, and now AstraZeneca, Canada will get more than 6.5 million doses before the end of March,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters. “And there will be tens of millions more doses to come between April and June.”

Canada has ordered 20 million doses of the vaccine from AstraZeneca and is due to receive 1.9 million through COVAX.

On Friday, Canada said it had secured an additional 2 million doses through its agreement with Verity Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc and the Serum Institute of India.

 

 

Source: Reuters

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
