COVID-19 Updates World 114,000,595 World Confirmed: 114,000,595 Active: 21,907,208 Recovered: 89,563,794 Death: 2,529,593

USA 29,136,912 USA Confirmed: 29,136,912 Active: 9,079,762 Recovered: 19,534,068 Death: 523,082

India 11,079,979 India Confirmed: 11,079,979 Active: 159,558 Recovered: 10,763,451 Death: 156,970

Brazil 10,457,794 Brazil Confirmed: 10,457,794 Active: 848,832 Recovered: 9,355,974 Death: 252,988

Russia 4,223,186 Russia Confirmed: 4,223,186 Active: 354,496 Recovered: 3,783,386 Death: 85,304

UK 4,163,085 UK Confirmed: 4,163,085 Active: 1,261,501 Recovered: 2,779,169 Death: 122,415

Italy 2,888,923 Italy Confirmed: 2,888,923 Active: 404,664 Recovered: 2,387,032 Death: 97,227

Turkey 2,683,971 Turkey Confirmed: 2,683,971 Active: 98,754 Recovered: 2,556,785 Death: 28,432

Germany 2,436,506 Germany Confirmed: 2,436,506 Active: 122,885 Recovered: 2,243,200 Death: 70,421

Pakistan 578,797 Pakistan Confirmed: 578,797 Active: 21,554 Recovered: 544,406 Death: 12,837

China 89,887 China Confirmed: 89,887 Active: 230 Recovered: 85,021 Death: 4,636

Ottawa, 27/2: Canada approved AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, including the version produced by the Serum Institute of India on Friday. The country will receive 500,000 doses next week.

Health Canada had previously approved three other vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc with BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. Astrazeneca is the 3rd vaccine that has got approval from Health Canada.

“With Pfizer, Moderna, and now AstraZeneca, Canada will get more than 6.5 million doses before the end of March,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters. “And there will be tens of millions more doses to come between April and June.”

Canada has ordered 20 million doses of the vaccine from AstraZeneca and is due to receive 1.9 million through COVAX.

On Friday, Canada said it had secured an additional 2 million doses through its agreement with Verity Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc and the Serum Institute of India.

Source: Reuters