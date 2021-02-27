Restrictions on International Passenger Flights extended till March 31

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 27/2: Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) on Friday said in a statement that restrictions on international passenger flights are extended till March 31.

“The competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hours IST of 31st March, 2021,” the aviation body said.

The restrictions will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specially approved by the aviation watchdog.

“However, International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” it added.

In December last year, the government had banned the flights to and from the UK.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
