Restrictions on International Passenger Flights extended till March 31

COVID-19 Updates World 114,000,595 World Confirmed: 114,000,595 Active: 21,907,208 Recovered: 89,563,794 Death: 2,529,593

USA 29,136,912 USA Confirmed: 29,136,912 Active: 9,079,762 Recovered: 19,534,068 Death: 523,082

India 11,079,979 India Confirmed: 11,079,979 Active: 159,558 Recovered: 10,763,451 Death: 156,970

Brazil 10,457,794 Brazil Confirmed: 10,457,794 Active: 848,832 Recovered: 9,355,974 Death: 252,988

Russia 4,223,186 Russia Confirmed: 4,223,186 Active: 354,496 Recovered: 3,783,386 Death: 85,304

UK 4,163,085 UK Confirmed: 4,163,085 Active: 1,261,501 Recovered: 2,779,169 Death: 122,415

Italy 2,888,923 Italy Confirmed: 2,888,923 Active: 404,664 Recovered: 2,387,032 Death: 97,227

Turkey 2,683,971 Turkey Confirmed: 2,683,971 Active: 98,754 Recovered: 2,556,785 Death: 28,432

Germany 2,436,506 Germany Confirmed: 2,436,506 Active: 130,385 Recovered: 2,235,700 Death: 70,421

Pakistan 578,797 Pakistan Confirmed: 578,797 Active: 21,554 Recovered: 544,406 Death: 12,837

China 89,887 China Confirmed: 89,887 Active: 230 Recovered: 85,021 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 27/2: Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) on Friday said in a statement that restrictions on international passenger flights are extended till March 31.

“The competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hours IST of 31st March, 2021,” the aviation body said.

The restrictions will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specially approved by the aviation watchdog.

“However, International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” it added.

In December last year, the government had banned the flights to and from the UK.