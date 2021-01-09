Cases of Mutant Coronavirus Strain Reaches 90 in India!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 9/1: The cases of mutant coronavirus strain from the UK have reached 90 in India.

Madhya Pradesh reported its first Mutant Coroana Strain case on Friday. The patient is a 39-year old man had returned from the UK to Indore. According to the officials, the man is Asymptomatic.

The new corona strain is 70% more contagious and was first found in the UK. Indian government has resumed the flight services on January 8. 30 flights will fly during this time, 15 each from both the countries.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
