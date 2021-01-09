Cases of Mutant Coronavirus Strain Reaches 90 in India!

COVID-19 Updates World 89,456,348 World Confirmed: 89,456,348 Active: 23,424,727 Recovered: 64,107,525 Death: 1,924,096

USA 22,461,696 USA Confirmed: 22,461,696 Active: 8,823,543 Recovered: 13,259,949 Death: 378,204

India 10,432,526 India Confirmed: 10,432,526 Active: 225,040 Recovered: 10,056,651 Death: 150,835

Brazil 8,015,920 Brazil Confirmed: 8,015,920 Active: 699,904 Recovered: 7,114,474 Death: 201,542

Russia 3,379,103 Russia Confirmed: 3,379,103 Active: 562,913 Recovered: 2,754,809 Death: 61,381

UK 2,957,472 UK Confirmed: 2,957,472 Active: 1,512,818 Recovered: 1,364,821 Death: 79,833

Turkey 2,307,581 Turkey Confirmed: 2,307,581 Active: 102,986 Recovered: 2,182,145 Death: 22,450

Italy 2,237,890 Italy Confirmed: 2,237,890 Active: 570,389 Recovered: 1,589,590 Death: 77,911

Germany 1,895,139 Germany Confirmed: 1,895,139 Active: 342,938 Recovered: 1,511,800 Death: 40,401

Pakistan 499,517 Pakistan Confirmed: 499,517 Active: 33,474 Recovered: 455,445 Death: 10,598

China 87,364 China Confirmed: 87,364 Active: 535 Recovered: 82,195 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 9/1: The cases of mutant coronavirus strain from the UK have reached 90 in India.

Madhya Pradesh reported its first Mutant Coroana Strain case on Friday. The patient is a 39-year old man had returned from the UK to Indore. According to the officials, the man is Asymptomatic.

The new corona strain is 70% more contagious and was first found in the UK. Indian government has resumed the flight services on January 8. 30 flights will fly during this time, 15 each from both the countries.