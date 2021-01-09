Bumrah, Siraj face Racial Abuse in Sydney Test

COVID-19 Updates World 89,454,585 World Confirmed: 89,454,585 Active: 23,425,063 Recovered: 64,105,467 Death: 1,924,055

Sydney, 9/1: Indian Cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj reportedly faced Racial Abuse in Sydney during day 3 of the third test match from the Australian Crowd. Indian Team management has lodged a complaint with the match referee regarding the matter. ICC has also taken note of the incident.

In 2008 Sydney witnessed another Racial Incident, when Australian Cricketer Andrew Symonds accused Harbhajan Singh of Racial Abuse. The incident got a lot of media attention at that time and during the investigation, the claim by Symonds was proved untrue.

Coming back to the match Australia is 197 runs ahead of India and is in the driver’s seat. India bundled out for 244 handing the Aussies 94 runs lead. Austalia ended day 3 at 103-2.