ସିବିଆଇର ପୂର୍ବତନ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ରଞ୍ଜିତ୍ ସିହ୍ନାଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ

-
World
139,723,879
WorldConfirmed: 139,723,879Active: 17,912,021Recovered: 118,811,469Death: 3,000,389
-
USA
32,224,139
USAConfirmed: 32,224,139Active: 6,874,166Recovered: 24,770,980Death: 578,993
-
India
14,291,917
IndiaConfirmed: 14,291,917Active: 1,569,716Recovered: 12,547,866Death: 174,335
-
Brazil
13,758,093
BrazilConfirmed: 13,758,093Active: 1,155,844Recovered: 12,236,295Death: 365,954
-
Russia
4,675,153
RussiaConfirmed: 4,675,153Active: 269,307Recovered: 4,301,448Death: 104,398
-
UK
4,380,976
UKConfirmed: 4,380,976Active: 140,447Recovered: 4,113,338Death: 127,191
-
Turkey
4,086,957
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,086,957Active: 516,886Recovered: 3,535,040Death: 35,031
-
Italy
3,826,156
ItalyConfirmed: 3,826,156Active: 510,023Recovered: 3,200,196Death: 115,937
-
Germany
3,095,016
GermanyConfirmed: 3,095,016Active: 262,875Recovered: 2,752,000Death: 80,141
-
Pakistan
745,182
PakistanConfirmed: 745,182Active: 78,425Recovered: 650,775Death: 15,982
-
China
90,468
ChinaConfirmed: 90,468Active: 299Recovered: 85,533Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ୧୬ ।୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ସିବିଆଇର ପୂର୍ବତନ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ରଞ୍ଜିତ୍ ସିହ୍ନାଙ୍କର ଦେହାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି । କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଯୋଗୁ ଆଜି ସକାଳେ ତାଙ୍କର ନିଧନ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଗତ କାଲି ରାତିରେ ରଞ୍ଜିତ୍ ସିହ୍ନା କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଥିବା ଜଣା ପଡିଥିଲା । ଆଜି ଭୋର ସମୟରେ ତାଙ୍କର ନିଧନ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ବେଳକୁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ୬୮ ବର୍ଷ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ବିହାର କ୍ୟାଡର ୧୯୭୪ ବ୍ୟାଚର ଆଇପିଏସ ଥିଲେ ରଞ୍ଜିତ୍ ସିହ୍ନା । ସିବିଆଇ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ପଦ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ସେ ୨୦୧୨ ମସିହାରେ ପାଟନା ଏବଂ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ସିବିଆଇ ବ୍ୟୁରୋରେ ବରିଷ୍ଠ ପଦବୀରେ ଥିଲେ । ରଞ୍ଜିତ୍ ସିହ୍ନା ଆଇଟିବିପି ଏବଂ ରେଳ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବଳରେ ମଧ୍ୟ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରିଥିଲେ ।
Ranjit Sinha, 1974 batch retired IPS officer, who held various senior posts including that of CBI director and DG ITBP, passed away today around 4:30 am in Delhi.
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/58GKPE2PvP
— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021