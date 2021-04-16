ସିବିଆଇର ପୂର୍ବତନ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ରଞ୍ଜିତ୍ ସିହ୍ନାଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ୧୬ ।୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ସିବିଆଇର ପୂର୍ବତନ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ରଞ୍ଜିତ୍ ସିହ୍ନାଙ୍କର ଦେହାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି । କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଯୋଗୁ ଆଜି ସକାଳେ ତାଙ୍କର ନିଧନ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଗତ କାଲି ରାତିରେ ରଞ୍ଜିତ୍ ସିହ୍ନା କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଥିବା ଜଣା ପଡିଥିଲା । ଆଜି ଭୋର ସମୟରେ ତାଙ୍କର ନିଧନ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ବେଳକୁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ୬୮ ବର୍ଷ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ବିହାର କ୍ୟାଡର ୧୯୭୪ ବ୍ୟାଚର ଆଇପିଏସ ଥିଲେ ରଞ୍ଜିତ୍ ସିହ୍ନା । ସିବିଆଇ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ପଦ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ସେ ୨୦୧୨ ମସିହାରେ ପାଟନା ଏବଂ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ସିବିଆଇ ବ୍ୟୁରୋରେ ବରିଷ୍ଠ ପଦବୀରେ ଥିଲେ । ରଞ୍ଜିତ୍ ସିହ୍ନା ଆଇଟିବିପି ଏବଂ ରେଳ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବଳରେ ମଧ୍ୟ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରିଥିଲେ ।

Ranjit Sinha, 1974 batch retired IPS officer, who held various senior posts including that of CBI director and DG ITBP, passed away today around 4:30 am in Delhi.

