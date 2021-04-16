ସିବିଆଇର ପୂର୍ବତନ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ରଞ୍ଜିତ୍ ସିହ୍ନାଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 139,723,879
    World
    Confirmed: 139,723,879
    Active: 17,912,021
    Recovered: 118,811,469
    Death: 3,000,389
  • USA 32,224,139
    USA
    Confirmed: 32,224,139
    Active: 6,874,166
    Recovered: 24,770,980
    Death: 578,993
  • India 14,291,917
    India
    Confirmed: 14,291,917
    Active: 1,569,716
    Recovered: 12,547,866
    Death: 174,335
  • Brazil 13,758,093
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 13,758,093
    Active: 1,155,844
    Recovered: 12,236,295
    Death: 365,954
  • Russia 4,675,153
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,675,153
    Active: 269,307
    Recovered: 4,301,448
    Death: 104,398
  • UK 4,380,976
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,380,976
    Active: 140,447
    Recovered: 4,113,338
    Death: 127,191
  • Turkey 4,086,957
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,086,957
    Active: 516,886
    Recovered: 3,535,040
    Death: 35,031
  • Italy 3,826,156
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,826,156
    Active: 510,023
    Recovered: 3,200,196
    Death: 115,937
  • Germany 3,095,016
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,095,016
    Active: 262,875
    Recovered: 2,752,000
    Death: 80,141
  • Pakistan 745,182
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 745,182
    Active: 78,425
    Recovered: 650,775
    Death: 15,982
  • China 90,468
    China
    Confirmed: 90,468
    Active: 299
    Recovered: 85,533
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ୧୬ ।୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ସିବିଆଇର ପୂର୍ବତନ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ରଞ୍ଜିତ୍ ସିହ୍ନାଙ୍କର ଦେହାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି । କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଯୋଗୁ ଆଜି ସକାଳେ ତାଙ୍କର ନିଧନ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଗତ କାଲି ରାତିରେ ରଞ୍ଜିତ୍ ସିହ୍ନା କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଥିବା ଜଣା ପଡିଥିଲା । ଆଜି ଭୋର ସମୟରେ ତାଙ୍କର ନିଧନ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ବେଳକୁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ୬୮ ବର୍ଷ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ବିହାର କ୍ୟାଡର ୧୯୭୪ ବ୍ୟାଚର ଆଇପିଏସ ଥିଲେ ରଞ୍ଜିତ୍ ସିହ୍ନା  । ସିବିଆଇ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ପଦ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ସେ ୨୦୧୨ ମସିହାରେ ପାଟନା ଏବଂ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ସିବିଆଇ ବ୍ୟୁରୋରେ ବରିଷ୍ଠ ପଦବୀରେ ଥିଲେ । ରଞ୍ଜିତ୍ ସିହ୍ନା ଆଇଟିବିପି ଏବଂ ରେଳ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବଳରେ ମଧ୍ୟ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରିଥିଲେ ।

