CBI to interrogate Sushant’s family

The CBI, which is investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, will now interrogate his family as well. In this case, the investigating agency will call Sushant’s father, sisters, and brother-in-law for questioning. Currently, the agency has issued summons to Sushant’s elder sister Mitu Singh and has been asked to appear before the agency tomorrow. Meetu was present at his house with Sushant from June 8 to June 12.

Rhea had recently claimed in an interview that Sushant did not have good relations with his family. Apart from this, Rhea also talked about Meetu Singh being with Sushant in the last days. In such a situation, family members will be called for cross verification of Rhea’s claim.