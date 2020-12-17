CBSE Board Exam 2021: Education Minister’s Meeting with teachers postponed

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 17/12: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank’s meeting with teachers across the country regarding the CBSE Board Examination 2021, has been postponed to December 22. The meeting will take place at 4 pm.

A Tweet by Education Ministry said “Considering the overwhelming response, the date has been revised. Union Education Minister Shri @DrRPNishank will go #live on Dec 22 at 4 PM on Twitter or Facebook to discuss your concerns regarding board #exams. Till then keep sharing your queries using #EducationMinisterGoesLive”.

Earlier the meeting was scheduled on December 17.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
