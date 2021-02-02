CBSE ବୋର୍ଡ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ସୂଚୀ ଘୋଷଣା, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ତାରିଖ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୨ ।୨: ସିବିଏସଇ ବୋର୍ଡ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ସୂଚୀ ଆଜି ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାର । ସିବିଏସଇ ଦଶମ ଓ ଦ୍ୱାଦଶ ଶ୍ରେଣୀ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ସୂଚୀ ଆଜି ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଛି । ପରୀକ୍ଷା ସୂଚୀ ନେଇ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଶିକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରମେଶ ପୋଖରିୟାଲ ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆସନ୍ତା ମେ’ ୪ରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି ସିବିଏସଇ ପରୀକ୍ଷା । ମେ’ ୪ରୁ ଜୁନ୍ ୧୧ ଯାଏଁ ସିବିଏସଇର ଦଶମ ଓ ଦ୍ୱାଦଶ ଶ୍ରେଣୀ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ହେବ ।

Date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of class X.

Wish you good luck!#CBSE pic.twitter.com/o4I00aONmy

— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021