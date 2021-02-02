CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Datesheet Released. Find out how to Check!

COVID-19 Updates World 104,011,252 World Confirmed: 104,011,252 Active: 25,899,973 Recovered: 75,861,399 Death: 2,249,880

New Delhi, 2/2: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced the datesheet of the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board examination on Tuesday.

Pokhriyal in a tweet said, “Dear Students, hereby announcing the much-awaited date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of X & XII. Please be assured that we have done our best to ensure that these exams go smoothly for you. Wish you good luck! @SanjayDhotreMP @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India.”

Dear Students, hereby announcing the much-awaited date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of X & XII.Please be assured that we have done our best to ensure that these exams go smoothly for you. Wish you good luck! @SanjayDhotreMP @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India https://t.co/P9XvyMIfNq — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021

Students appearing for the Board exams can check and download the datesheet on the CBSE official websites – http://cbse.nic.in and http://cbseacademic.nic.in