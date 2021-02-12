CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams Dates, guidelines, SOPs Released

FeaturedEducationHealth and Lifestyle
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 108,344,093
    World
    Confirmed: 108,344,093
    Active: 25,420,137
    Recovered: 80,543,799
    Death: 2,380,157
  • USA 28,002,240
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,002,240
    Active: 9,584,499
    Recovered: 17,930,819
    Death: 486,922
  • India 10,880,603
    India
    Confirmed: 10,880,603
    Active: 135,889
    Recovered: 10,589,230
    Death: 155,484
  • Brazil 9,716,298
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,716,298
    Active: 836,208
    Recovered: 8,643,693
    Death: 236,397
  • Russia 4,042,837
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,042,837
    Active: 404,501
    Recovered: 3,559,142
    Death: 79,194
  • UK 3,998,655
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,998,655
    Active: 1,826,865
    Recovered: 2,056,261
    Death: 115,529
  • Italy 2,683,403
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,683,403
    Active: 405,019
    Recovered: 2,185,655
    Death: 92,729
  • Turkey 2,564,427
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,564,427
    Active: 84,144
    Recovered: 2,453,096
    Death: 27,187
  • Germany 2,321,215
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,321,215
    Active: 155,702
    Recovered: 2,101,000
    Death: 64,513
  • Pakistan 560,363
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 560,363
    Active: 29,981
    Recovered: 518,164
    Death: 12,218
  • China 89,748
    China
    Confirmed: 89,748
    Active: 820
    Recovered: 84,292
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 12/2: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has come out with guidelines for Practical Exams 2021 for classes 10 and 12. The CBSE has written a letter to the principals and heads of affiliated schools regarding the dates of the practical examinations and the guidelines that need to be followed.

The CBSE has allowed the schools to finish the practical exams by the last day of the theory exams. Schools can conduct class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2021 from March 1 to June 11, 2021.

In further relaxation, the CBSE is going to allow the schools to reconduct the Practical Exams 2021 for students who could not appear for them the first time.

Some Covid 19 SOPs and Guidelines to be followed are:

– Social distancing can be ensured by dividing a batch of 25 students into two sub-groups for the practical exams

– Hand sanitizers need to be provided in all the laboratories and the labs need to be sanitized after each batch of practical exams

– Students and examiners should face the same direction instead of towards each other during the viva voice.

– Laboratories should have proper ventilation and doors and windows should stay open and exhaust fans switched on during the practical exams

If the schools fail to implement these protocols, the CBSE can levy a fine of Rs 50,000 for non-compliance.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.