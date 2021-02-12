CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams Dates, guidelines, SOPs Released

COVID-19 Updates World 108,344,093 World Confirmed: 108,344,093 Active: 25,420,137 Recovered: 80,543,799 Death: 2,380,157

New Delhi, 12/2: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has come out with guidelines for Practical Exams 2021 for classes 10 and 12. The CBSE has written a letter to the principals and heads of affiliated schools regarding the dates of the practical examinations and the guidelines that need to be followed.

The CBSE has allowed the schools to finish the practical exams by the last day of the theory exams. Schools can conduct class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2021 from March 1 to June 11, 2021.

In further relaxation, the CBSE is going to allow the schools to reconduct the Practical Exams 2021 for students who could not appear for them the first time.

Some Covid 19 SOPs and Guidelines to be followed are:

– Social distancing can be ensured by dividing a batch of 25 students into two sub-groups for the practical exams

– Hand sanitizers need to be provided in all the laboratories and the labs need to be sanitized after each batch of practical exams

– Students and examiners should face the same direction instead of towards each other during the viva voice.

– Laboratories should have proper ventilation and doors and windows should stay open and exhaust fans switched on during the practical exams

If the schools fail to implement these protocols, the CBSE can levy a fine of Rs 50,000 for non-compliance.