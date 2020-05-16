CBSE datesheet to be released on Monday

New Delhi, 16/5: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal declared that CBSE date sheet for the remaining examination of class 10 and class 12 examination will be released on Monday i.e 18th May. Previously, it was scheduled to be released today. But due to some technical issues, the date sheet release is postponed.

सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेटशीट को अंतिम रूप देने से पहले कुछ अतिरिक्त तकनीकी पहलुओं को ध्यान में रख रहा है, इस वजह से आज 5 बजे होने वाली कक्षा 10 वीं और 12 वीं परीक्षा की डेटशीट की घोषणा अब सोमवार (18-05-2020) तक होगी।@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @HRDMinistry @SanjayDhotreMP — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2020