CBSE datesheet to be released on Monday

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 75

New Delhi, 16/5: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal declared that CBSE date sheet for the remaining examination of class 10 and class 12 examination will be released on Monday i.e  18th May. Previously, it was scheduled to be released today. But due to some technical issues, the date sheet release is postponed.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.