Central Government approves PLI scheme worth Rs 7,350 crore

-
World
113,144,793
WorldConfirmed: 113,144,793Active: 21,871,863Recovered: 88,763,031Death: 2,509,899
-
USA
28,974,623
USAConfirmed: 28,974,623Active: 9,115,931Recovered: 19,340,329Death: 518,363
-
India
11,046,914
IndiaConfirmed: 11,046,914Active: 151,671Recovered: 10,738,501Death: 156,742
-
Brazil
10,326,008
BrazilConfirmed: 10,326,008Active: 794,911Recovered: 9,281,018Death: 250,079
-
Russia
4,212,100
RussiaConfirmed: 4,212,100Active: 359,560Recovered: 3,767,664Death: 84,876
-
UK
4,144,577
UKConfirmed: 4,144,577Active: 1,356,364Recovered: 2,666,466Death: 121,747
-
Italy
2,848,564
ItalyConfirmed: 2,848,564Active: 389,433Recovered: 2,362,465Death: 96,666
-
Turkey
2,665,194
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,665,194Active: 96,616Recovered: 2,540,293Death: 28,285
-
Germany
2,416,037
GermanyConfirmed: 2,416,037Active: 119,927Recovered: 2,226,500Death: 69,610
-
Pakistan
575,941
PakistanConfirmed: 575,941Active: 23,281Recovered: 539,888Death: 12,772
-
China
89,871
ChinaConfirmed: 89,871Active: 281Recovered: 84,954Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 25/2: The Central Government has approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. The scheme is worth Rs 7,350 crore and will boost India’s manufacturing centre. It will promote the manufacturing of laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers in the country.
The estimated cost of the electronics products will reach Rs 3.26 lakh crore and exports will reach Rs 2.45 lakh crore, under this new scheme in the next four years.
Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday that the Cabinet has approved the Rs 7,350 crore PLI scheme for IT hardware. Under this, laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers will be developed. The objective of this Rs 7,350 crore plan is to project India as a global hub of hardware manufacturing.
#Cabinet has approved PLI for IT Hardware manufacturing which include laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers.
Incentives worth Rs. 7,350 crore will be provided in four years for manufacturing of these products in India. pic.twitter.com/SToW83HWt8
— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 24, 2021
The scheme will increase the employment opportunities to 1.80 lakh.