କେରଳ ସମୁଦ୍ର କୁ ଡେଇଁ ମତ୍ସ୍ୟଜୀବୀଙ୍କ ସହ ‌ ପହଁରିଲେ ରାହୁଲ୍‌ ଗାନ୍ଧୀ, ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ଭିଡ଼ିଓ

ଆଗାମୀ କେରଳ ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପ୍ରଚାରରେ ଯାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ , କଂଗ୍ରେସ ନେତା ରାହୁଲ ଗାନ୍ଧୀ କେରଳର କୋଲାମରେ ମତ୍ସ୍ୟଜୀବୀଙ୍କ ସହ ସମୁଦ୍ରରେ ସନ୍ତରଣ କରୁଥିବା ଫଟୋ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ତରଫରୁ ସେୟାର କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏକ ପୋଖତ ସନ୍ତରଣକାରୀ ରୂପେ ରାହୁଲ ଗଭୀର ଜଳରେ ବୁଡ ପକାଉଥିବା ନଜର ଆସିଛନ୍ତି । ବେଳାଭୂମି ଉପରକୁ ଉଠି ଆସିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ମତ୍ସ୍ୟଜୀବୀଙ୍କ ସହ ଗାନ୍ଧୀ ପ୍ରାୟ ୧୦ ମିନିଟ୍‌ କାଳ ପହଁରିଥିଲେ ବୋଲି ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି।

