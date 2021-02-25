କେରଳ ସମୁଦ୍ର କୁ ଡେଇଁ ମତ୍ସ୍ୟଜୀବୀଙ୍କ ସହ ‌ ପହଁରିଲେ ରାହୁଲ୍‌ ଗାନ୍ଧୀ, ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ଭିଡ଼ିଓ

-
ଆଗାମୀ କେରଳ ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପ୍ରଚାରରେ ଯାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ , କଂଗ୍ରେସ ନେତା ରାହୁଲ ଗାନ୍ଧୀ କେରଳର କୋଲାମରେ ମତ୍ସ୍ୟଜୀବୀଙ୍କ ସହ ସମୁଦ୍ରରେ ସନ୍ତରଣ କରୁଥିବା ଫଟୋ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ତରଫରୁ ସେୟାର କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏକ ପୋଖତ ସନ୍ତରଣକାରୀ ରୂପେ ରାହୁଲ ଗଭୀର ଜଳରେ ବୁଡ ପକାଉଥିବା ନଜର ଆସିଛନ୍ତି । ବେଳାଭୂମି ଉପରକୁ ଉଠି ଆସିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ମତ୍ସ୍ୟଜୀବୀଙ୍କ ସହ ଗାନ୍ଧୀ ପ୍ରାୟ ୧୦ ମିନିଟ୍ କାଳ ପହଁରିଥିଲେ ବୋଲି ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି।
ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ଏହି ଭିଡ଼ିଓ
#WATCH| Kerala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dip in the sea with fishermen in Kollam (24.02.2021)
(Source: Congress office) pic.twitter.com/OovjQ4MSSM
— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021