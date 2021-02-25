India-Pakistan agrees to stop cross-border firing along LOC

New Delhi, 25/2: Militaries of India and Pakistan agreed to stop firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The firing among the two countries is frequent in the area. This led to the killing of many people.

“In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence,” a joint statement said, referring to the military operations heads of both countries.

An official in New Delhi said the cessation was partly aimed at easing the fraught situation for civilians living along the LoC, who are regularly caught in the crossfire.

“We are cautiously optimistic that the violence levels and tensions along the LoC will come down,” the official told news agency Reuters, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

 

