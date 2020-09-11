Central Government releases Rs 6,195 crore as grant to 14 states

New Delhi, 11/9: As per the recommendation of the 15th Finance commission, the union government has released Rs 6,195.08 crore for 14 states. These 14 states include Andhra Pradesh (AP), Assam, Himachal Pradesh (HP), Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (TM), Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim.

As per reports published by the Finance ministry, Andhra Pradesh received Rs 491.42 crore grant in September. The share of Assam was Rs 631.58 crore. HP received Rs 952.58 crore, Kerala (Rs 1,276.92 crore), Manipur (Rs 235.33 crore), Meghalaya (Rs 40.92 crore), Mizoram (Rs 118.50 crore) and Nagaland (Rs 326.42 crore).Punjab’s share in the grant was Rs 638.25 crore, TN, Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim received Rs 335.42 crore, Rs 269.67 crore, Rs 423 crore, Rs 417.75 crore, and Rs 37.33 crore, respectively

These grants are the post-devolution revenue deficit grants.