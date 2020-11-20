Centre may send teams to check up on COVID-19 spread across states.

New Delhi, 20/11: The Central Government is considering sending high-level teams to various states in order to check up on the spread of COVID-19. The Centre had sent high-level teams to Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Manipur on Thursday and is now considering the same for other states. In the last 24 hours, Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Rajasthan have recorded the highest number of cases.

India’s total number of COVID-19 patients crossed 90lakhs or 9million, and as of today, India is the second in the list of countries with the highest number of infected persons. India has also reported after 47days that the total number of new cases more than recoveries and the situation seems to worsen for India.