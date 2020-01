New Delhi,17/1: Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad who was out on bail after being arrested in the protest against CAA defied court’s order and joins anti-CAA protests near Jama Masjid.

He was out on a conditional bail that he will not attend any protest till the Delhi election. But Chandrasekhar Azad clearly defied courts order and joined the anti-CAA protesters near the Jama Masjid.elhi’s Tis Hazari Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to Chandrasekhar Azad.