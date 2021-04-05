Chenab Bridge’s work in Final Stages, to be Completed soon

COVID-19 Updates World 132,185,530 World Confirmed: 132,185,530 Active: 22,898,451 Recovered: 106,417,836 Death: 2,869,243

USA 31,427,458 USA Confirmed: 31,427,458 Active: 6,909,955 Recovered: 23,948,658 Death: 568,845

Brazil 12,984,956 Brazil Confirmed: 12,984,956 Active: 1,295,905 Recovered: 11,357,521 Death: 331,530

India 12,668,505 India Confirmed: 12,668,505 Active: 783,721 Recovered: 11,719,347 Death: 165,437

Russia 4,589,540 Russia Confirmed: 4,589,540 Active: 277,690 Recovered: 4,211,133 Death: 100,717

UK 4,362,150 UK Confirmed: 4,362,150 Active: 322,726 Recovered: 3,912,562 Death: 126,862

Italy 3,678,944 Italy Confirmed: 3,678,944 Active: 570,096 Recovered: 2,997,522 Death: 111,326

Turkey 3,529,601 Turkey Confirmed: 3,529,601 Active: 366,168 Recovered: 3,130,977 Death: 32,456

Germany 2,897,923 Germany Confirmed: 2,897,923 Active: 238,854 Recovered: 2,581,500 Death: 77,569

Pakistan 692,231 Pakistan Confirmed: 692,231 Active: 61,450 Recovered: 615,960 Death: 14,821

China 90,305 China Confirmed: 90,305 Active: 238 Recovered: 85,431 Death: 4,636

Srinagar, 5/4: The world’s highest railway bridge, the arch above the Chenab Bridge, built under the Jammu and Kashmir Baramulla Link Rail Project, will be completed soon. A ‘miraculous engineering effort’ of the Railways has been seen.

The half-kilometer-long arch to the Chenab bridge plated 359 meters above the river bed. This arch will be 30 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. It will be fitted on the highest part of the bridge today. With the help of cranes, a piece of metal that is 5.3 meters long is being placed on the top of the bridge. Railways is planning to organize a function on this achievement, where the media will be informed about the project.

Significantly, after independence, this bridge will present the best example of science and technology in the history of Indian Railways. Let us tell you that there are a total of 38 tunnels in this project. The longest tunnel in it is 12.75 kilometers. Two special types of cable cars have been built to build the bridge, which has a capacity of 20 and 37 metric tons. Out of 550 meters of Chenab bridge, 516 meters have been completed and the remaining 34 meters are still to be completed.