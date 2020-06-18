Chennai Super Kings suspends team Doctor over Ladakh tweet

One of the successful IPL franchise CSK has suspended it’s team doctor over a distasteful tweet over the Ladakh class.

CSK, captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni who holds the rank of an honorary lieutenant in Territorial Army, announced the suspension on its official Twitter page. The team is owned by former BCCI President N Srinivasan’s India Cements. “The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor,” .