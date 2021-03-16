Chhota Rajan Sentenced to 10 years in jail!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 16/3: A Special CBI Court in Mumbai has sentenced gangster Chhota Rajan to 10-years of imprisonment. In 2013 Rajan had attempted to kill bookie-turned-builder Ajay Gosalia.

Chhota Rajan was found guilty by the court on Tuesday along with other co-accused who was also sentenced to 10 years in prison. Rajan has also been imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
