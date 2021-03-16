Chhota Rajan Sentenced to 10 years in jail!

COVID-19 Updates World 120,867,129 World Confirmed: 120,867,129 Active: 20,705,052 Recovered: 97,487,654 Death: 2,674,423

New Delhi, 16/3: A Special CBI Court in Mumbai has sentenced gangster Chhota Rajan to 10-years of imprisonment. In 2013 Rajan had attempted to kill bookie-turned-builder Ajay Gosalia.

Chhota Rajan was found guilty by the court on Tuesday along with other co-accused who was also sentenced to 10 years in prison. Rajan has also been imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh.