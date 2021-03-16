SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal tested positive for Coronavirus

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Punjab, 16/3: The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. The new strains of Coronavirus are causing havoc in India.
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has been tested positive for COVID19. He took to Twitter to announce the news. He wrote  “My health is fine & as per protocol, I have isolated myself,” 

