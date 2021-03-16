-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୬ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଜଙ୍ଗଲ ନିଆଁ ନେଇ ଟାସ୍କଫୋର୍ସ ମୁଖ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ପ୍ରେସ୍ରିଲିଜ ଜାରି ହୋଇଛି । ୨୪x୭ ଘଣ୍ଟିଆ ପ୍ରୟାସ ଯୋଗୁଁ ବନାଗ୍ନିକୁ ଆୟତାଧିନ କରାଯାଇଛି ବୋଲି ଏହି ପ୍ରେସରିଲିଜ ରେ ଦର୍ଶାଯାଇଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ଦଳ କ୍ଷେତ୍ର ପରିଦର୍ଶନ କରି ସରକାରଙ୍କ ସହ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ପରେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ଦଳ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ପରାମର୍ଶ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିବେ ନିଆଁକୁ ହ୍ରାସ କରିବା ପାଇଁ କ୍ଷେତ୍ର ଅଧିକାରୀମାନେ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ଓ ସଜାଗ ରହିବାକୁ କହିଛନ୍ତି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବନାଗ୍ନି ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଆୟତାଧିନ ରହିଛି ବୋଲି ପ୍ରେସ ରିଲିଜ ରେ ଦର୍ଶାଯାଇଛି ।