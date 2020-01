New Delhi,12/1: According to reports published by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), child sexual abuse increased by 22%. 39,827 cases are reported in the year 2018. According to reports as many as 109 sexual abuse cases are reported every day

The recently released NCRB data said 32,608 cases were reported in 2017 while 39,827 cases were reported in 2018 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).