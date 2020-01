Mumbai,12/1: A Jammu Kashmir Bhawan will be built in Mumbai to accommodate visitors specially the cancer patients who come to Mumbai for treatment from the union territory.

Lt Governor G C Murmu approved the proposal and sanctioned an amount of around Rs 5 crore released for the purchase of half-an-acre land at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

He told the press that “About 30 to 40 cancer patients are visiting Mumbai on a daily basis and are facing a lot of hardships in finding proper accommodation.”