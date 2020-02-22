China deliberately delaying evacuation of Indians

Beijing, 22/2: According to reports China deliberately delaying the clearance to special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight that will deliver medical supplies and evacuate Indians from the coronavirus-infected Wuhan city. Beijing is creating unnecessary stumbling blocks for India’s evacuation effort.

Previously it was reported that a special IAF aircraft, the C-17 Globemaster, will deliver medical supplies to and rescue Indian nationals from Wuhan, the epicentre of the Novel Coronavirus epidemic. However, it was not receiving clearance from China for the same.