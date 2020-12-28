China did this to a citizen, who reported on Coronavirus!

Beijing, 28/12: A Chinese court sentenced a former lawyer to four years jail sentence for reporting Coronavirus outbreak. The alleged person is Zhang Zhan and she is charged for “picking fights and provoking trouble,” one of her lawyers said.

The Pudong New Area People’s Court in Shanghai gave the sentence to Zhang Zhan. She was accused of spreading false information, giving interviews to foreign media, disrupting public order, and “maliciously manipulating” the outbreak.

Zhang, 37, traveled to Wuhan in February and posted on various social media platforms about the outbreak that is believed to have emerged in the central Chinese city late last year. She was arrested in May.

 

