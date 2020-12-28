Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer said this about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case!!

COVID-19 Updates World 81,235,200 World Confirmed: 81,235,200 Active: 22,064,791 Recovered: 57,396,396 Death: 1,774,013

Mumbai, 28/12: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has supported Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s statement where he has asked CBI to reveal findings of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. He said that Rhea was arrested on baseless cases by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and she was harassed by several agencies.

“I welcome the statement of Shri Anil Deshmukh, Home Minister, Government of Maharashtra calling for the CBI to make the report public in the case of death of Sushant Singh Rajput. A hue and cry was made when the Mumbai Police took about 2 months into the investigations and the report remained to be made public. An FIR was filed in Patna making false allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in July 2020. The Mumbai Police, ED, NCB and CBI including Patna Police have conducted investigations against Rhea. She was arrested in a bogus case with no evidence by NCB. She was harassed by various agencies and remained in custody for almost a month till the Bombay High Court released her on Bail,” Satish Maneshinde said in a statement.

He added, “Rhea filed an FIR accusing the sisters of SSR administering him illegally obtained medicines without proper medical advice and on the basis of a bogus prescription. She alleged that the cocktail of drugs and illegally administered medicines could be the cause of his death. It is more than six months since SSR died. I have always said that the truth will remain the same whoever investigates the case. Whatever may be the circumstances, the CBI should come out with its findings after 4 months of investigations by the premier investigating agency of the country. It is high time that there is a closure to this sad event.”

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB for buying drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. She was behind the bars for almost a month. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 in his apartment.