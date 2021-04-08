China may launch a Cyber-attack on India: CDS Bipin Rawat

COVID-19 Updates World 133,877,327 World Confirmed: 133,877,327 Active: 23,030,759 Recovered: 107,941,995 Death: 2,904,573

New Delhi, 8/4: Chief of Defense(CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday that China is capable of cyber attacks against India and there is a gap in the capacity of the two countries in terms of technology. In his address at the Vivekananda International Foundation, Rawat said that the leadership of India has demonstrated political will and determination in maintaining vital national interests in view of the ‘unprovoked attack’ on the security and dignity of the country. His remarks are being seen in the context of the deadlock with China in eastern Ladakh.

In response to a question, the CDS said that the biggest gaps between India and China are in the cyber sector. Also, he said that the neighboring country has invested a lot in new technology. General Rawat said that the gap between the capacities between the two countries has increased in the last few years and China has become the ‘leader’ in technology in comparison to India. He said, ‘We know that China is capable of cyber attack on us and it can destroy our system in a big way. We are trying to create a system that will ensure cyber defense.

He said that the country is facing various security threats and challenges ranging from indirect warfare to ‘hybrid’ and non-contact conventional warfare. General Rawat said that India must develop the capabilities to deal with such challenges vigorously without creating any insecurity among its friends. He referred to the development of India’s military in his address and said that the country should avoid looking to the western world for security solutions and instead tell the world that it has come and learn from India’s vast experience in dealing with various challenges.

General Rawat said that India’s external threats could be dealt with by effective diplomacy and adequate defense capability, but noted that strong political institutions, economic growth, social harmony, effective law and order mechanisms, speedy judicial relief, and good governance. He said, “Our leadership has demonstrated political will and determination to maintain vital national interests in the wake of ‘unprovoked attack’ on the security, values ​​and dignity of the country.”