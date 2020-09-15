China’s Coronavirus vaccine will be available to the public by November

The outbreak of the virus in China has now declined, with the outbreak of the virus affecting the rest of the world. In addition, China has made significant strides in the construction of the corona vaccine. The Chinese government claims that the Chinese vaccine will be available to the public by November.

The head of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said four vaccines are currently being developed in China. They are now in the third phase of clinical trials. The results of these vaccines are satisfactory. The vaccine has now been handed over to emergency services. The vaccine will be given to the general public next November.