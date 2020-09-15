India beats China to become member of United Nations’ ECOSOC body

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
In a recent development, India has been elected as a member of the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). This news has been given by TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations. He took to Twitter to announce the news.

