India beats China to become member of United Nations’ ECOSOC body

In a recent development, India has been elected as a member of the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). This news has been given by TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations. He took to Twitter to announce the news.

India wins seat in prestigious #ECOSOC body!

India elected Member of Commission on Status of Women #CSW. It’s a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in all our endeavours.

We thank member states for their support. @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/C7cKrMxzOV

