Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA died of Coronavirus

Corona has taken the life of a leader of the Madhya Pradesh Congress. Congress MLA Govsrdhan Dangi from Biaora in Rajgarh district has died during the treatment of Coronavirus. He was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Delhi. The wife and daughter of Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi from Biaora were found to be Corona positive in the third week of August. After this, the Corona report of MLA Govardhan Dangi came positive after being investigated. About three weeks ago, he was admitted to Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal for treatment. 54-year-old MLA Dangi’s condition did not improve, he was admitted to Medanta where he lost the battle of life.