Chinese President Xi Jinping likely to visit India for BRICS Summit

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 112,309,431
    World
    Confirmed: 112,309,431
    Active: 21,976,476
    Recovered: 87,846,183
    Death: 2,486,772
  • USA 28,826,307
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,826,307
    Active: 9,199,577
    Recovered: 19,114,140
    Death: 512,590
  • India 11,016,434
    India
    Confirmed: 11,016,434
    Active: 147,271
    Recovered: 10,712,665
    Death: 156,498
  • Brazil 10,197,531
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,197,531
    Active: 811,040
    Recovered: 9,139,215
    Death: 247,276
  • Russia 4,189,153
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,189,153
    Active: 365,762
    Recovered: 3,739,344
    Death: 84,047
  • UK 4,126,150
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,126,150
    Active: 1,456,772
    Recovered: 2,548,621
    Death: 120,757
  • Italy 2,818,863
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,818,863
    Active: 387,903
    Recovered: 2,334,968
    Death: 95,992
  • Turkey 2,646,526
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,646,526
    Active: 88,938
    Recovered: 2,529,450
    Death: 28,138
  • Germany 2,399,500
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,399,500
    Active: 123,028
    Recovered: 2,207,700
    Death: 68,772
  • Pakistan 573,384
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 573,384
    Active: 24,483
    Recovered: 536,243
    Death: 12,658
  • China 89,852
    China
    Confirmed: 89,852
    Active: 374
    Recovered: 84,842
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 23/2: President of China Xi Jinping may visit India for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit 2021. The development came after Beijing expressed its support for India to host this year’s BRICS. Both India and China are in a border dispute with each other.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin extended China’s support to India in holding the BRICS summit and said, “We support India in hosting this year’s BRICS meetings and stand ready to work together with it and other members to strengthen communication and cooperation in various fields, advance the three-pillar-driven cooperation in economic, political and cultural sectors, and expand ‘BRICS Plus’ cooperation to realize solid, sound and sustained progress in BRICS cooperation and to contribute to the international community’s efforts to defeat COVID-19, resume economic growth and improve global governance.”

“The BRICS, consisting of emerging markets and developing countries, is a cooperation mechanism with global influence,” he added.

“In recent years, with growing cohesion, stronger practical cooperation, and rising influence, BRICS has become a constructive force for stability in international affairs,” he said.

“China attaches high importance to the BRICS cooperation mechanism. It stays committed to consolidating BRICS strategic partnership and the positive momentum in BRICS solidarity and cooperation,” he said.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.