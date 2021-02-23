Chinese President Xi Jinping likely to visit India for BRICS Summit

COVID-19 Updates World 112,309,431 World Confirmed: 112,309,431 Active: 21,976,476 Recovered: 87,846,183 Death: 2,486,772

USA 28,826,307 USA Confirmed: 28,826,307 Active: 9,199,577 Recovered: 19,114,140 Death: 512,590

India 11,016,434 India Confirmed: 11,016,434 Active: 147,271 Recovered: 10,712,665 Death: 156,498

Brazil 10,197,531 Brazil Confirmed: 10,197,531 Active: 811,040 Recovered: 9,139,215 Death: 247,276

Russia 4,189,153 Russia Confirmed: 4,189,153 Active: 365,762 Recovered: 3,739,344 Death: 84,047

UK 4,126,150 UK Confirmed: 4,126,150 Active: 1,456,772 Recovered: 2,548,621 Death: 120,757

Italy 2,818,863 Italy Confirmed: 2,818,863 Active: 387,903 Recovered: 2,334,968 Death: 95,992

Turkey 2,646,526 Turkey Confirmed: 2,646,526 Active: 88,938 Recovered: 2,529,450 Death: 28,138

Germany 2,399,500 Germany Confirmed: 2,399,500 Active: 123,028 Recovered: 2,207,700 Death: 68,772

Pakistan 573,384 Pakistan Confirmed: 573,384 Active: 24,483 Recovered: 536,243 Death: 12,658

China 89,852 China Confirmed: 89,852 Active: 374 Recovered: 84,842 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 23/2: President of China Xi Jinping may visit India for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit 2021. The development came after Beijing expressed its support for India to host this year’s BRICS. Both India and China are in a border dispute with each other.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin extended China’s support to India in holding the BRICS summit and said, “We support India in hosting this year’s BRICS meetings and stand ready to work together with it and other members to strengthen communication and cooperation in various fields, advance the three-pillar-driven cooperation in economic, political and cultural sectors, and expand ‘BRICS Plus’ cooperation to realize solid, sound and sustained progress in BRICS cooperation and to contribute to the international community’s efforts to defeat COVID-19, resume economic growth and improve global governance.”

“The BRICS, consisting of emerging markets and developing countries, is a cooperation mechanism with global influence,” he added.

“In recent years, with growing cohesion, stronger practical cooperation, and rising influence, BRICS has become a constructive force for stability in international affairs,” he said.

“China attaches high importance to the BRICS cooperation mechanism. It stays committed to consolidating BRICS strategic partnership and the positive momentum in BRICS solidarity and cooperation,” he said.